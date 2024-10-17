Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.83). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.85) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.70) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.00) EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 12-month low of $55.70 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $2,693,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.