Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Increased by Roth Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 15.6 %

Shares of IDR opened at €16.70 ($18.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Idaho Strategic Resources has a fifty-two week low of €4.75 ($5.16) and a fifty-two week high of €17.25 ($18.75). The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 million, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.07 ($0.08) by €0.10 ($0.11). The business had revenue of €6.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €5.20 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

