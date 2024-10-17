Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Lowered by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for First Solar in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.23 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock opened at $205.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.37. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 81,947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in First Solar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $147,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.