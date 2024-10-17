Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Lifted by Zacks Research

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

PBF opened at $32.40 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,462,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,814,978.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,952,300 shares of company stock worth $97,300,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

