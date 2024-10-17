pufETH Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $393.26 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, pufETH has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One pufETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,642.00 or 0.03943606 BTC on major exchanges. pufETH has a market capitalization of $393.26 million and $20.73 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00251318 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 454,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 501,222.98521675. The last known price of pufETH is 2,680.84752842 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $21,464,412.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

