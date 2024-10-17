Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Barclays

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Prudential has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

