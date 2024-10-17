Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $87,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,550,000 after buying an additional 228,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 152,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,383,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,227,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,036,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

