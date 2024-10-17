Provident Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $251.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $252.22. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

