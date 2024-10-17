Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $247.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.69 and a 200-day moving average of $224.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $177.98 and a 52 week high of $248.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

