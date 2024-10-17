Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,271 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

