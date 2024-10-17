Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,079,000 after acquiring an additional 138,493 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 452,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,563,000 after buying an additional 38,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 484,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,078,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

