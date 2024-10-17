Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 82544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 256.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

