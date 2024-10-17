ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stake Boosted by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,221 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 3.3% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.32% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 91,382 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $9,151,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 83.8% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $39.32 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

