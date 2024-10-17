Prosegur Cash, S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.
Prosegur Cash Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PGUCY remained flat at $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Prosegur Cash has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.
About Prosegur Cash
