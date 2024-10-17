Prosegur Cash, S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

Prosegur Cash Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PGUCY remained flat at $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Prosegur Cash has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

Get Prosegur Cash alerts:

About Prosegur Cash

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.