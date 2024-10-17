Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.42-5.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.420-5.460 EPS.

Prologis Trading Up 4.6 %

PLD opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

