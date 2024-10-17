Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 711.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,479 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,367,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 470,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TGT opened at $159.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

