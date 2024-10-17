Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 77,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEG opened at $90.35 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

