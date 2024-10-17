Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 578 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $533,533,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 351.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $150,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NKE opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.