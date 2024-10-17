Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

