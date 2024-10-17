Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QSR opened at $72.14 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

