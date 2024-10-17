Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 165 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IJT stock opened at $141.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.92.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.