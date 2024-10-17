Probity Advisors Inc. Has $877,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 61.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on K shares. DA Davidson cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $4,486,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,986,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,387,879.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $4,486,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,986,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,387,879.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,154,298 shares of company stock worth $88,847,101. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $81.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.