Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,994,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,642,000 after buying an additional 41,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,259,000 after buying an additional 54,926 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $593.09 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $606.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,122. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,291.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,122. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

