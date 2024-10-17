Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after buying an additional 1,019,272 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 747,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 719,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,671,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

