Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SJM opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day moving average is $115.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

