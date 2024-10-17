Presima Securities ULC Sells 22,046 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Presima Securities ULC reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,046 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 3.3% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,259,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.8 %

SUI stock opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 324.14%.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.20.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,810.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

