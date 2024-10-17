Presima Securities ULC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 982,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,465,000. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 4.9% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.14% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

