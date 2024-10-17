Presima Securities ULC Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Presima Securities ULC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 11.1% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $50,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $15,187,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Equinix by 48.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $907.21.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

EQIX opened at $880.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $852.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $796.23. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

