Presima Securities ULC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises 0.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

