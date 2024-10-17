Presima Securities ULC Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 0.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 254.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.14 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

