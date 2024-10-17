Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Down 7.1% in September

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 573,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 8.29% of Precision BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.04. 46,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $4.23. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

