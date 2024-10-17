PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Teilinger Capital Ltd.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. PPL makes up about 14.8% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $49,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 1,111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.
PPL Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 335,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PPL Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
