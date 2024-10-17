PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $37,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.69. The stock had a trading volume of 815,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

