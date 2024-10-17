PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $2,149.31 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00106806 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010999 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

