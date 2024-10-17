Pollux Coin (POX) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $38,936.82 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,103,297 coins and its circulating supply is 40,104,140 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,100,450.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.17480739 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $48,892.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

