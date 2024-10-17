Pollen Street (LON:HONY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pollen Street PLC (LON:HONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 790 ($10.32) and traded as low as GBX 780 ($10.19). Pollen Street shares last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32), with a volume of 7,986 shares trading hands.

Pollen Street Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 790 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 790. The firm has a market cap of £507.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.31.

Pollen Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.