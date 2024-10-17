PodcastOne (PODC) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PodcastOne to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.67% -96.68% -62.27% PodcastOne Competitors -13.59% -23.64% -3.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $45.82 million -$14.73 million -1.91 PodcastOne Competitors $11.08 billion $1.94 billion -38,451.67

This table compares PodcastOne and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PodcastOne’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PodcastOne and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 PodcastOne Competitors 909 4497 10368 305 2.63

PodcastOne presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 236.88%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 7.95%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

PodcastOne peers beat PodcastOne on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

