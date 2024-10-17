Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $32.69. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

