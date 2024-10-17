Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 32.14%.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Plumas Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

