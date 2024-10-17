Piper Sandler Lowers OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target to $47.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OFG. Hovde Group increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.25 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,512,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,125.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 225,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 966,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,906,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,433,000 after acquiring an additional 63,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,112,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 46.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 167,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

