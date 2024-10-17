Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
