Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.