PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHKGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.09. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 572,958 shares traded.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.