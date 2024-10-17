PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.09. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 572,958 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
