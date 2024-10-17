PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.09. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 572,958 shares traded.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

