PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,986,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,101,535 shares.The stock last traded at $100.50 and had previously closed at $100.48.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $119,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 101.1% during the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

