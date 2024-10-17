Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

