Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the third quarter worth approximately $975,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Stock Up 0.1 %

ZSEP stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

