Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,342 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after buying an additional 11,416,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 650,896 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,563,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,964,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAS opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

