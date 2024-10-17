Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $945,780,000 after acquiring an additional 185,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,078 shares of company stock valued at $16,700,246 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $502.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

