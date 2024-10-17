Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,279,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $599.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $571.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

