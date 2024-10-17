Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.90 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

