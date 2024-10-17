Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $96.86 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

